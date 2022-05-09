Leesburg Police Department K9 named after dispatcher

LEESBURG, Va. — The Leesburg Police Department has just named its new K9 officer. Say hello to K9 Riley. He's a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Riley is named in memory of Leesburg Police Dispatcher Sherry Riley, who passed away earlier this year. Sherry was a member of the police department for 18 years.
The police department said Sherry was a Leesburg native who previously worked with the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Department.
"Sherry left behind a legacy of kindness and compassion for helping others, and we are grateful that we each got to share part of our lives with her," the police department said in a Facebook post.
K9 Riley got his name through a community vote. The name Riley received 87% of the vote. Other names in contention were Lucky and Rocky.
The new K9 officer and his handler, Officer Bobby Hall, will complete a basic training course. Upon graduation, the two will be assigned to the Field Operations Division.
