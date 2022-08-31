Loudoun Co. high school choral director in the running for National Teacher of the Year

Jordan Markwood with Rock Ridge High School has been named Virginia's Region 4 Teacher of the Year.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — We all have that one teacher who made a huge impact in our lives. For many in Loudoun County, that teacher is Jordan Markwood.

Mr. Markwood, a choral director and chair of the Fine Arts Department at Rock Ridge High School, was named Virginia Region 4 Teacher of the Year on Tuesday.

Region 4 encompasses school divisions in the counties of Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, Page, Prince William, Rappahanock, Shenandoah and Warren and the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester.

Elizabeth Schultz, Virginia’s assistant state superintendent of public instruction, announced Markwood’s honor during a surprise assembly at Rock Ridge. Markwood is now one of eight finalists for the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year Award. The Virginia Teacher of the Year becomes a nominee for the National Teacher of the Year award.

This isn't Mr. Markwood's first brush with glory. He was also named Loudoun County's 2022 Teacher of the Year. That nomination included input from more than 115 people, including 44 Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) educators, 25 of whom are music educators; nine choral directors from across the region and state; students; parents; families; and 29 individuals from his church and the community.

Congratulations, Mr. Markwood!

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.