Commanders player visits Alexandria cancer patients

The cause of cancer prevention is personal to wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Sunday night, Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson was making big plays against the New York Giants. On Monday, he took on a much bigger opponent: Cancer.

Dotson visited Neighborhood Health, a nonprofit community health center in Alexandria. The rookie pass catcher came to share a message on the importance of cancer screenings. For Dotson, the cause is personal. His own mother battled and beat melanoma.

"Being that my mom was diagnosed with cancer, I feel that it's my duty to really reach out, find out more info about cancer, be able to help out, be able to be here with Neighborhood Health talking to patients," Dotson said.

Dotson also works with the Crucial Catch campaign. It raises money to help health centers provide early cancer screenings to under-served communities.

