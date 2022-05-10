Here are some ways to participate in National Coffee with a Cop Day

The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

WASHINGTON — Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day! It's a day designed to break down barriers between police officers and the people they serve.

This year is the fifth annual Coffee with a Cop Day. The day began as part of National Community Policing Week, and now it takes place on the first Wednesday of October.

In Arlington County, there are two opportunities to have coffee with a cop. The first is Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at Meda Coffee & Kitchen at 5037 Columbia Pike. Later in the afternoon, the Arlington Co. Police Department will be at Sweet Science Coffee at 2507 Franklin Road from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department officers will be at several locations in D.C. throughout the day.

For more information on Coffee with a Cop Day, click here.

