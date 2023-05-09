Celebrating International Day of Charity in the DMV | Get Uplifted

The day is meant to celebrate the life of Mother Teresa.

WASHINGTON — It's time to get uplifted, and today we are celebrating International Day of Charity. It's celebrated every year on Sept. 5, in honor of the anniversary of the death of Mother Teresa. She, of course, dedicated her life to helping others.

Here at WUSA9, we know how important it is to make an impact in our community. That's one of the reasons we organized several summer food drives. With your help, we were able to collect thousands of pounds of food for local food banks over several months, all to help our neighbors in need.

You helped make that happen. Every day we hear of groups across the DMV doing something similar, digging deep into their hearts to give back to others.

On Tuesday, local volunteers will once again be stepping up to help local students. School staff and church volunteers from New Heaven & New Earth Church will gather at Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary School in Herndon, Virginia to collect donated school supplies for students and teachers for the new school year. The drive starts at 10 a.m.