Honor Flights resume after pandemic pause | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — Canceled because of the pandemic 16 months ago, Honor Flights to Washington resumed on Wednesday.

The program brings veterans from around the nation to D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. The flights and tours are free. At the World War II Memorial, 113 veterans were visiting from the Honor Flight hub in Chicago.

"Probably the most touching moments are watching watching the veterans reflect as they look at the Wall of Stars," said David Smith, President of the Honor Flight Network. "There are over 400,000 stars there, it represents those that were lost."

Wednesday's visit honored three veterans from World War II, 34 who served in the Korean War, and 76 veterans of the Vietnam conflict.

We thanks them for their service.

