A homegrown celebrity alum gave the commencement speech at UMD's graduation

Class of 74's Gayle King was nervous about giving her first commencement speech. She had no reason to be.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland held commencement ceremonies for the class of 2023 Monday night, and hometown favorite Gayle King, class of 76, took the stage to deliver her first ever commencement speech. A moment she confessed to being nervous about in the beginning.

“So I have to be honest about something, I have never given a commencement speech before. I am so nervous. I've been asked many, many times. I always turn it down," she said.

But she performed like a veteran. Delivering a speech that felt at times like a conversation with a knowing friend. It was warm, funny, and filled with life lessons.

“Which brings me to my final piece of advice; Please keep going. It is so worth it. I know you know that. Everything you've done here has gotten you to this peak. You've made it through a bazillion exams, disappointments in life, and yes in love. I had that too at the University of Maryland, but I'm not bitter... his name was Wayne.”

Congratulations to all the graduates, and to Gayle. And remember, keep going.