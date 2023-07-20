This coach has been teaching Virginian's tennis for 40 years

Gordon Lee is an ace tennis coach and a legend in Burke, Virginia.

BURKE, Va. — A long-time tennis coach in Fairfax County is helping us get uplifted. When it comes to tennis, Gordon Lee is an ace. His career is nothing short of a grand slam. He is a legend in Burke, Virginia.

For the past 40 years, he's been teaching children how to play the sport. The courts are even named after him at the Old Keene Mill Swim and Racquet Club. On Wednesday, generations of students surprised him with a celebration there.

Lee told us that the most important thing he teaches these kids is not the serve or the volley. It's something that transcends any sport.

"My big thing is to bring a Hawaiian word called 'imua.' Imua, which means, 'Pick yourself up and keep moving forward.' I love the word imua and this is what I'm trying to teach these kids," Lee said.

We join all of your students in sending a big thank you to Coach Lee for all he's done over the past four decades!