Girl in Italy has some unexpected remote learning classmates | Get Uplifted

No, that's not a Zoom background.

WASHINGTON — It's time to get uplifted! That time where we highlight those who make the best of less than stellar situations.

It's been a tough year for kids who have been forced to attend school through remote learning.

While more students are returning to classrooms here in the U.S., that's not the case everywhere.

Italy's schools are closed at least through April 6 due to rising infection numbers.

10-year-old Fiammetta couldn't stay at home alone while her mother is out all day working, so she follows her dad to his work and does her remote learning on a little table in the middle of nature in northern Italy where she has found some new classmates.

Instead of hearing the school bell, she hears dozens of goat bells.

Fiammetta enjoys virtual lessons with her new friends who get a scratch behind the ear and a cuddle when she gets a break from lessons.

But it doesn't appear the goats are taking school too seriously.

