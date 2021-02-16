Butterfly blesses Naomi Osaka at Australian Open | Get Uplifted

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka was joined on the court by a winged friend, who must have brought her some luck.

Naomi Osaka is known for her individual play on the tennis court, but in a recent match down under, she was joined on the court by a newfound friend wanting to lend her a hand, or a wing

It was in the middle of play during an Australian Open match when a butterfly decided to give Naomi a blessing, fluttering gently around before settling in on her cheek.

Having work to do, she tried to shoo her friend away, but butterfly wasn’t having any of that, so she finally walked her new coach off the court, to the delight of the fans watching.

The butterfly blessings must have worked, Naomi went on to easily win the match and then carried that momentum into her match Monday night, winning again.

The butterfly is an extremely popular symbol in the Japanese culture she was raised in, having multiple meanings: eternity, womanhood, love, and transformation among them. We might now have to add sports hype man to the list.