Northern Virginia musicians honor Mother's Day in a unique way | Get Uplifted

Meghan and her husband Alex have found the perfect the way to express their love for children and mothers.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Mother’s Day is almost upon us, and in honor of mommies everywhere, Northern Virginia musicians Meghan Davis and her husband Alex Keller have released her original song: "I’ll Lift You Up".

This is the first song that Meghan has written, and it comes from a place of love.

"This song, I sat down at the harp and I was trying to write a song for babies really, and for premature babies at that, because our daughter was premature," she said. "And I know that music can have a very healing effect on preemies, so I just kind of sat down at the harp to write a song like a little ode to babies"

Meghan and Alex, who plays cello and produced the song, did all the work themselves on the video while also working day jobs and caring for their three children including baby Owen, who stars with mom in the video.

The duo’s music, including their new album "The Skye Boat Song" is available on their website Meghan-Alex.com, and Meghan has a message for all the mothers out there