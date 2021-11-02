Mail carrier helps save woman's life | Get Uplifted

Postal workers can be more than just the people who handle our mail. They become part of our lives.

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted. That time of the morning where we lift our spirits with stories that inspire

We sometimes forget how valuable our neighborhood mail carriers can truly be. Beyond the picking up and delivering of mail, they oftentimes become part of the communities they serve, bonding with the people within them.

Like Chicago mail carrier Shonda Lemon, who is being praised for saving the life of 89-year-old Helen Iwanski. Who was by found by police laying injured on the floor of her home after Lemon, noticing that she hadn’t picked up her mail in three days, asked them to do a welfare check.

Police found she had fallen days earlier and had lain there, unable to call for help.

According to Lemon, while the two didn’t speak much, they had a special relationship; she, binding the mail up to make it easier to hold and Iwanski leaving care packages of sweets for her.

Iwanski, expected to make a full recovery after week-long stay in the hospital, now refers to Lemon as her Angel.