Inspiring Maryland child writes book explaining how he finds confidence in an unlikely place: His stutter

SILVER SPRING, Md. — We're at the beginning of National Stuttering Awareness Week, making it the perfect time to introduce you to 10-year-old Silver Spring author Claude Manny Jennings III and his book; "It’s OK To Be Me," the inspiring story of how he finds confidence in his stutter.
With, as Manny explains, a little help.
"It was all of like my parents, family and friends. They made me feel OK with my stutter, and that helped me gain more confidence so I don't have to hold back what I have to say."
Manny’s book is for anyone of any age who may be dealing with challenges of their own, and it’s message has been well received.
"I want to say the whatever you have, if it's a lisp, if it's stuttering, or if it's just like anything that you don't find confidence through, it's OK, because it's a part of you. No matter how much you hate it, you should be OK with it, because it's a part of you."
And Manny’s not just a published author, he’s also a podcaster, YouTuber, actor and junior PGA champion golfer, a true Renaissance Man who doesn't let anything hold him back.
