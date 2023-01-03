x
Couple pays for Fredericksburg officers' breakfast

The anonymous couple started the new year with a good deed.
Credit: Fredericksburg Police Department

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — An anonymous couple is starting the new year with positivity. According to a Twitter post from the Fredericksburg Police Department, an anonymous couple bought breakfast for three Fredericksburg officers on Tuesday.

According to the police department, Sergeant Worley, Officer Pence and Officer McCoy were out for breakfast at the Metro Diner just before 8:30 a.m. when they got the surprise.

A photo of the receipt on social media shows a message from the couple.

"Stay safe and be blessed in 2023," the note reads.

The police department thanked the breakfast benefactors.

"They truly appreciated your generosity," the department said on Twitter.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com

