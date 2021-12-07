Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins is engaged | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — It's that time of the morning where we focus on the positive stories to put a smile on your face.
This morning's story comes from former Washington Football Team quarterback, and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. He just proposed to his girlfriend over the weekend. He shared a video of the proposal, and the ring, on his Instagram page.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
