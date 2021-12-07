Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins is engaged | Get Uplifted

Congratulations to the happy couple!

This morning's story comes from former Washington Football Team quarterback, and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. He just proposed to his girlfriend over the weekend. He shared a video of the proposal, and the ring, on his Instagram page.

