Fairfax Co. bus drivers get sweet delivery of baked goods | Get Uplifted

FCPS leadership surprised hardworking bus drivers with more than 1,600 scones and other sweet treats.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools leaders surprised bus drivers to show their appreciation for their hard work amid ongoing shortages in our area. The tasty treats were made by local bakery Cameron's Coffee and Cholates. The bakery employs several former FCPS students who have intellectual disabilities.

By the time the buses rolled out of the parking lot, more than 1,600 scones and other baked goods were handed out.

“We’re up early to say thank you to our wonderful transportation folks,” said FCPS Chief Equity Officer Dr. Nardos King. “They have the first important job in the morning and last important job in the evening, transporting our students to and from school each day.”

Last week, we told you about another sweet delivery in the school system. A group of young people with special needs delivered cookies to the Fairfax Schools superintendent.

FCPS is still looking to fill bus driver shortages. To learn more, click here.

