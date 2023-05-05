Volunteers from Dominion Energy build playset for young cancer patient

7-year-old Leo loves playing outside. Volunteers from Dominion don't believe that Leukemia should keep him from it.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Volunteers from Dominion Energy Virginia put in time building a ROC Solid Foundation playset in the backyard of Ruth Diaz and Jairo Melendez’s Alexandria home for their 7-year-old son Leo, who’s battling leukemia.

To hear auger operator Stephen Nowakowski tell it, they had a ball while doing

"I love it. I love working with my hands, and, all these guys feel the same way just coming out here building something to help somebody else out is just awesome"

They were having such a good time that even Leo’s father had to join in. Getting every pitch perfect for the big reveal, and Leo's first swing.

And for those who don’t know the ROC Solid Foundation’s mission is to bring hope to kids fighting cancer by providing them with the opportunity to play in a safe environment, something that cancer treatments often take away.

And as far as treatments go, Leo is responding well to his.