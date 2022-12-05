x
DogFest is coming to the DMV to raise money for a great cause

The nationwide fundraising event hosted by Canine Companions, a nonprofit organization that raises and trains service dogs.

RESTON, Va. — Mark your calendars, dog people! DogFest 2022 is coming to Reston Square Park in Reston, Virginia, in September!

DogFest is a nationwide fundraising event for Canine Companions. Canine Companions is a nonprofit organization that raises and trains service dogs for those in need, giving people with disabilities a greater sense of independence with a helping paw.

These service dogs make a profound impact through the jobs they do like opening doors, picking up dropped items, alerting to sounds and more. 

DogFest helps Canine Companions complete its mission of helping others. Furry friends and their families are invited to DogFest on September 24 at Reston Town Square Park. The day promises fun, festivities, contests, graduate speakers, dog demonstrations and more. 

Before you go, registration is required online. Registration is free but fundraising is encouraged.

To find out more about Canine Companions and DogFest, go to their website here

