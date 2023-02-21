This DC veteran just turned 100 years old

Robert E. Thompson served in World War II and as a Pentagon Police officer.

WASHINGTON — A man from D.C. just celebrated a huge milestone. Robert E. Thompson just turned 100 years old! Generations of his family gathered in Southeast D.C. Monday to help him celebrate his centennial.

Mr. Thompson was born in 1923. Back then, Calvin Coolidge was president, the Hollywood sign had just been built, and a first-class stamp cost just two cents.

In that time, Mr. Thompson served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II, and served on the Pentagon Police Force. He eventually retired from a job with the State Department.

He said he worked hard his whole life to take care of his family and now his kids are returning the favor.

"My two sons stay with me. Of course they cook and all that for me, but I could do it myself," he said.

Happy birthday, Mr. Thompson! We hope you had a wonderful birthday!

