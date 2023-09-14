Historic DC Summer Softball League team wins big

WASHINGTON — An update on a story we first told you about in July is helping us get uplifted. That's when we introduced you to the DC Summer Softball League.
It's a historic semi-pro softball league that's been around for nearly 70 years. It started back in the 1950s for Black players segregated from white leagues. All these later, it's still going strong.
This year's champions are the Metro Bucs. Our own WUSA9 security team member Maurice Hodge is the captain of the team. The Bucs won their second straight series championship, along with the regular season crown.
Maurice says he is proud of the team and the legacy they continue to carry on every year.
We want to share things that uplift you! If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
RELATED: 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg to retire from Nationals due to ongoing medical issues
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.