Historic DC Summer Softball League team wins big

The Metro Bucs just took home their second league championship

WASHINGTON — An update on a story we first told you about in July is helping us get uplifted. That's when we introduced you to the DC Summer Softball League.

It's a historic semi-pro softball league that's been around for nearly 70 years. It started back in the 1950s for Black players segregated from white leagues. All these later, it's still going strong.

This year's champions are the Metro Bucs. Our own WUSA9 security team member Maurice Hodge is the captain of the team. The Bucs won their second straight series championship, along with the regular season crown. 

Maurice says he is proud of the team and the legacy they continue to carry on every year. 

