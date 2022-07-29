DC student named regional Youth of the Year by Boys and Girls Clubs of America

Asha Haddox-Rossiter will now face off against five others for the national title.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. student just won a major award and is well on her way to a promising future.

Asha Haddox-Rossiter is a recent graduate of Duke Ellington School of the Arts and will soon be headed to Ohio State University for college.

She was recently named the 2022 Southeast Region Youth of the Year for Boys and Girls Clubs of America. As a winner, Asha will receive $35,000 in scholarship money.

Asha had a near-perfect grade point average in high school, sang opera at the Duke Ellington School and now she's vying for the title of National Youth of the Year with five other regional winners.

She reflected on how beneficial the program has been.

"The youth of the year program has, yes, taught me how to interview and write a resume and give a speech, and a myriad of other skills that I will need when I conquer the world, but more than that: This program and my club have taught me to know who I am," Asha said. "If I've learned anything in these past two and a half years it's that the future is unpredictable. Regardless I know that my club has given me the tools to go out into the future ready to take it over."

