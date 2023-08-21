DC giant panda turns 3 at the National Zoo

This will be Xiao Qi Ji's last birthday in the District before the panda's return to China at the end of the year

WASHINGTON — There's a very special celebration happening Monday morning at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. It's sure to put a smile on your face!

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is turning 3 years old. Visitors to the National Zoo will be able to see the young cub get a special ice cake treat. The frozen cake is made with plenty of fruit. If you feel like making your own, there's a recipe on the Zoo's website.

This will be his last birthday in Washington, D.C. Xiao Qi Ji and his parents, 25-year-old Tian Tian and 25-year-old Mei Xiang , will leave the Zoo by December. Panda Palooza, a giant farewell celebration will be held at the Zoo Sept. 23 to Oct 1. Details about the celebration have not yet been made public.

Speaking of birthdays, Tian Tian celebrates his 26th birthday on August 27, so if you miss today's party, you'll have another chance to celebrate it just a few days. Mei Xiang celebrated her 25th birthday last month.

If you can't make it to the zoo for the fun, you can watch the festivities via the National Zoo's Giant Panda Cam!