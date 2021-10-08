DC community throws birthday party for 101-year-old dog | Get Uplifted

Baldr had a blast on Capitol Hill!

WASHINGTON — Those of us who own pets want our beloved furbabies to live as long as possible. One dog in the Capitol Hill area of D.C. definitely has lived a long life.

Baldr recently turned 101 genetic years young! His owner posted on Reddit that they did an Embark dog DNA test to determine Baldr's age. They said they wanted to do something nice for him since Baldr's getting up there in age, and life is getting hard for him.

So they threw a big outdoor birthday party for him!

His owner says they're not sure how much longer he'll live so they wanted to give him as much attention and love as possible.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.