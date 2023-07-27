Prince George's Co. filmmakers debut new film in Greenbelt

The film is called "Crown." It's a deeply personal story of the trials of natural-hair-wearing girls in dance.

GREENBELT, Md. — Filmmakers Nafi Love and Karisma Jay are hoping to advance a still vitally needed conversation with "Crown," a short film they co-wrote and directed that tells the story of the trials natural-hair-wearing girls faces in the world of dance.

It's based Jay’s own experiences.

"When I was about 7 or 8 years old, I had a dance teacher who told me that I needed to straighten my hair to get it into a bun, and my mom and I tried so many different tactics. There were slim to none in terms of products that we could use to get it into this European aesthetic, and it was for a competition," Jay said

That bun didn’t hold, and Jay blamed herself when the competition didn’t end well.

"I internalized that as my hair being the reason why we didn't place, and then tried to navigate and process my hair being this thing that can't be contained," she said.

It is a sadly common feeling for so many girls and women that needs to be acknowledged.

The duo put their labor of love together with support from the Crown Act Coalition, and they’re premiering the film this Sunday at 6 p.m. at The Auditorium at Old Greenbelt Theatre in Greenbelt. A few tickets are still available. They are also hoping to get it into the upcoming Prince Georges Film Fest.