Hugs are just what the doctor ordered | Get Uplifted

A New York doctor prescribed a granddaughter's hug to for his newly vaccinated patient.

One of the things we’ve been forced to do without during this year of social distancing is physical contact. We’re social, physical creatures. It’s a need, and we’ve been missing it. Handshakes, touching a shoulder, and hugs. Especially hugs.

Everyone knows a good hug goes a long way. They’re valuable, and a doctor in New York has made it official, writing and signing a prescription for a patient allowing her to receive hugs from her granddaughter after being fully vaccinated.

My mom’s doctor wrote her a prescription to hug her granddaughter (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bNtCtlcS0s — Jessica Shaw (@JessicaShaw) March 9, 2021

And in a video posted to Twitter by her daughter, we see what it meant for her to get that fist hug from her grandbaby in a year.

As vaccination programs roll out across the nation, more grandparents will soon be able to get their hug prescriptions. And so will the rest of us. We need our hugs, too.

