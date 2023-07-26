He's been waiting to join a tractor ride with his grandfather. Friends and family made it happen

A wish came true for Chevy Chase youngster Sawyer Massey thanks to his caring community.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — For more than 20 years, Iowa native Bill Schmidt, his cousin Dana and a group of friends would go on tractor rides exploring the state's countryside. His grandson, local youngster Sawyer Massey, dreamed of joining in — but drivers have to be 16 years old.

Four days before his 16th birthday, his grandfather passed away. That didn’t mean the ride wasn’t going to happen. It's helping us get uplifted.

After Grandpa Bill’s friends convinced Sawyer to join this year’s ride, cousin Dana taught him how to use a clutch, and a childhood dream came true.

He got to explore the countryside in a convoy of 200 tractors. He did it while driving his grandfather’s.

His mother Emily Schmidt posted the story to her Facebook page, and parts of a comment from driver Frank Fox stood out.

"It was uplifting to watch Sawyer in my rearview mirror," Fox said. "And for a 16 year old kid from DC......'He done good!'"

No Frank, you all did good.