Remember to check your filters on Zoom calls | Get Uplifted

A Texas lawyer found himself in cat face for a courtroom appearance, and the internet loved it

WASHINGTON — It’s time for us to get uplifted! That time of the morning where we shake off any negative vibes with the stories that will keep the spirit up over the course of your day.

We’ve all faced our share of troubles with Zoom calls over the last year. Everything from the camera not being positioned just right, to family members or pets making guest starring appearances.

Thanks to Texas attorney Rod “I’m not a cat” Ponton, we now know of a new hazard to look out for: Filters

Remember now, when you log into your next Zoom, check your filters, or you might just find yourself going viral.

