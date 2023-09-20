Education is a family tradition for these Fairfax County teachers

An Edison High School principal's two kids are teachers at Fairfax County schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — For the Burke family in Fairfax County, educating young minds is a family affair.

Mandy Burke has been with Fairfax County Public Schools for more than 20 years. She started as a special education teacher back in 2000 at Alexandria's Edison High School. That's the same school where she has just been named the new principal. Her style is described by FCPS as "infectious enthusiasm."

Perhaps there's no better evidence of that than the fact that her two children are following in their mom's footsteps. Brother and sister Corinne and Zachary are both teachers in the county. Corinne is a multiple disabilities teacher in her first year at South Lakes High School. Zachary is a special education and biology teacher at Woodson High School.

The siblings both attended school in Fairfax County themselves.

The three educators say they lean on each other and share ideas to be more effective in the classroom and office.

We are uplifted by the dedication of the Burke family to serve students in FCPS, and for their desire to give back to the community that helped to raise them.