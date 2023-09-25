x
Boxes of Basics helps neighbors in need in Prince William County

What started in one mom's basement has helped thousands of kids.

MANASSAS, Va. — MyGuys Moving is a moving company from Sterling, Virginia. The company provided the truck for one of WUSA9's "Stuff The Truck" food pantry events over the summer. Through the power of social media, we learned of another organization the company is helping. 

A Manassas nonprofit called Boxes of Basics provides seasonal clothing to kids who need them. Founder Sara Tyndall is a stay-at-home mom of two. She started the organization to help a mom escaping a bad situation who needed clothes. That was five years ago.

"I started collecting clothing in their sizes from friends and neighbors, and before I knew it, I had enough clothes to give this mom clothing for her kids. Everything she needed. She was just so happy about it, and I thought I could probably help some more people," Tyndall said.

What started in Tyndall's basement for one family has now helped more than 2,500 kids. Tyndall said her move to a larger space wouldn't have been possible without the help of MyGuys Moving as a partner. 

That's neighbors helping neighbors in the best way possible, and it's helping us get uplifted.

