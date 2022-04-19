WUSA9's Adam Longo completes Boston Marathon

He finished with a time of 3 hours 36 minutes and 33 seconds.

BOSTON — Our friend and WUSA9 colleague Adam Longo ran the Boston Marathon Monday after some intense training. It proves that when you really put your mind to something, you can achieve your goals.

Adam loves to run and completing the Boston Marathon has been a longtime goal of his. He knocked it off his bucket list, finishing the race in 3 hours, 36 minutes and 33 seconds!

Members of the WUSA9 team were seen in the newsroom cheering him on as he crossed the finish line.

We want to pass on our congratulations to Adam, along with all the runners who made it across the finish line in Monday's race.

