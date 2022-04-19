x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Uplifted

WUSA9's Adam Longo completes Boston Marathon

He finished with a time of 3 hours 36 minutes and 33 seconds.

More Videos

BOSTON — Our friend and WUSA9 colleague Adam Longo ran the Boston Marathon Monday after some intense training. It proves that when you really put your mind to something, you can achieve your goals. 

Adam loves to run and completing the Boston Marathon has been a longtime goal of his. He knocked it off his bucket list, finishing the race in 3 hours, 36 minutes and 33 seconds! 

Members of the WUSA9 team were seen in the newsroom cheering him on as he crossed the finish line.

We want to pass on our congratulations to Adam, along with all the runners who made it across the finish line in Monday's race.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Be sure to subscribe to the Get Up DC newsletter, where we'll be sharing an uplifting story every morning as well.

RELATED: Olympic champ wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

RELATED: Virginia teacher makes history as winner of Cherry Blossom Ten Miler

RELATED: Meet the youngest runners competing in DC Rock n' Roll half marathon

RELATED: Women in DC aim to close wage gap and run in HerStory 5K

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.