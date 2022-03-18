'Blacks in Wax' returns to DC with in-person performances | Get Uplifted

Cora Masters Barry discusses the importance of the program she founded, now in its 16th year.

WASHINGTON — After a two-year hiatus, the "Blacks in Wax" program is back with in-person performances at THEARC Theater in Southeast D.C.

Founded by former D.C. First Lady Cora Masters Barry 15 years ago, Barry and her staff of professionals, teach acting and dramatics to children and youth who attend the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center, (SETLC), the majority of whom have never acted or performed before.

Get ready for powerful depictions of beloved former D.C. “Mayor for Life,” Marion Barry, Jr.; “The Greatest of All Time,” Muhammad Ali; Ali’s daughter, Boxing champion, Laila Ali; Women’s and Human Rights activist, Linda Sarsour; and other African-American icons in this year's performances.

"Blacks in Wax" will also feature a museum of African American leaders, performers, educators, scientists and others who have become heroes in this country.

Barry said the reason the program was founded was to teach Black history differently.

"It was hard to teach that through lectures or even videos, so we decided to do a play at one point," Barry said. "To make a very long story short, we started at the library of the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center and we ended up on the stage at the Kennedy Center."

The production offers a unique opportunity for the public, Barry said.

"This is our 16th year providing an opportunity for the public to come, learn, be entertained, be inspired and just be amazed by these young people."

Barry said over 40 young people are involved in auditioning, learning scripts, embodying characters and personalizing them. She said the production teaches Black history differently, but it also inspires confidence in the young scholars at the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center.

"A lot of them start by saying, 'I can't do this,' 'I can't memorize all this,' 'I can't get up in front of all these people,' and they end up doing all of it, and they are forever changed," Barry said.

