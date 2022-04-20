x
Visually impaired Bethesda High School student gets special bike | Get Uplifted

Lucienne Penny's mom says she's excited for her daughter to learn to ride.

BETHESDA, Md. — Riding a bike is considered a childhood rite of passage, but it can be harder for some than it is for others.

But harder does not always mean impossible. 

Lucienne Penny, 16, has visual impairment and cerebral palsy. She's always wanted to ride a bike, and now she has the bright pink bike of her dreams. The new custom-made bike is thanks to the Safeway Foundation and the nonprofit Preston's March for Energy

Lucienne's mom, Katie, says her daughter watched so many other kids ride, it was special to see her start pedaling. 

"This is just the start for her, but I'm really excited for her to be able to play and be a kid like everyone else," Katie said.

