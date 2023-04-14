Meet Banks, the duck turning heads in Montgomery Co.

Micaela Gibson and Banks turn heads everywhere they go.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — If you live in Montgomery County, you may have caught sight of something that had you doing a double take. But don't worry, your eyes aren't failing you. That's Micaela Gibson out walking her best buddy Banks the Duck.

Gibson adopted Banks about a year ago and they have been inseparable ever since. They go everywhere together, from the park to the store. They turn heads everywhere they go. After all, it's not every day you see someone out and about with an afro-wearing duck. For the record, that's not a blowout, Banks has a genetic condition.

Gibson said raising a duck and be hard work at times, but it is rewarding. She's growing her flock and just adopted baby ducklings named Brix and Blaze.