Post office renamed for longtime employee in Arlington | Get Uplifted

ARLINGTON, Va. — A beloved mail carrier in Arlington has received a posthumous honor. Jesus Collazos worked at the Arlington Post Office on George Mason Drive for 25 years. Sadly, the Colombia native died in June 2020 after contracting Covid while undergoing cancer treatment.

On Sunday, the post office where he worked was officially renamed the Jesus Collazos Post Office. Representative Don Beyer and the Collazos family were there for the dedication.

The congressman was instrumental in getting a bill passed to make the day happen.

"We got letter after letter from constituents who said this was just a tremendous servant to the public," Beyer said.

Jesus Collazos's daughter, Vanessa, said she was excited by the name change.

"Completely overwhelmed. I'm going to be so excited to just drive by here and see my dad's name," Vanessa Collazos said. She said the honor was bigger than just a name change.

"All these years I've heard my dad talk about the American Dream ... Now he's obtained that. He is the American Dream now," she said.

The bill had bipartisan support. It passed the House unanimously last March and was included in the Senate's omnibus spending bill last December.