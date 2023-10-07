An Arlington County summer camp delivers more than just firefighter training

Teens at Arlington, Virginia's Camp Heat receive life lessons along with their training.

ARLINGTON, Va. — It wasn't that long ago we featured Camp Ember in Prince George's County, Maryland. And now, thanks to heads up on Twitter, we've learned about the goodness happening in Arlington County at Camp Heat and thought, we've got to highlight them too. So we asked Arlington County Firefighter/EMT's Valawnda Drakeford and Jamiyah Bethune about it.

"So Camp Heat is a five day camp. It started off as a girls only camp, now it has branched out to be male and female, but it's mostly geared towards empowering woman, ages 15 to 18 years old, to experience first hand what it takes to be an EMT/firefighter with Arlington County," Drakeford said.

Drakeford and Bethune are the program managers of Camp Heat. A unique experience for young people where hopefully they learn more than just about the job.

"We want to put them in the gear, give them tools and show them that it's within their reach, but it's definitely about inspiring, it's about teamwork," Bethune said. "I think a lot of life long friendships are made there, we have campers from years before that reach back and tell us what ever they're doing with their lives so it's a good mentorship program.”

The camp is free, and while it’s open to youngsters from across the entire DMV, not just Virginia, unfortunately this year's camp is full. But, you can find information about the camp on their website, and registration for the next one will begin around February or March of 2024.