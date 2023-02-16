Lanham woman wins $10,000 as Amazon's 'most thanked' driver

A holiday promotion allowed customers to thank their drivers using Alexa. Shirley Gale got the most "thank yous," but said she wasn't doing it for the money.

LANHAM, Md. — A young woman from Lanham is $10,000 richer thanks to Amazon's Thank My Driver promotion. Shirley Gale was named Amazon's "most thanked driver" in a ceremony on Thursday. As part of her win, she chose the American Heart Association to receive an additional $10,000.

Gale said she wasn't participating in the promotion for the money. An avid gamer, whose favorite game is "Call of Duty," Gale said she just likes to compete because it makes the job fun.

"I was doing it for fun," Gale said. I like a challenge. Even at work when we have our routes and we have 170 stops, I'm always like, 'I'm going to finish before you.' We make fun of the job, but we get the job done."

Despite her competitive drive, she was surprised when she was named the winner and given her check.

"I was shocked. I didn't think I was going to win," Gale said.

Gale has been working for Amazon for three years and plans to use the prize money to buy a house. It's a goal she has been working to achieve, and the $10,000 will go a long way. She said she has no other plans for the money.

"That's my only goal. I have everything I need," she said.

When asked why she chose the American Heart Association to donate to, she stressed the importance of the organization's work teaching people CPR to save lives.

"I do think it's important that everybody does know CPR because you never know. Anybody could have a heart attack in front of you, anybody could stop breathing in front of you. Somebody has to know how to bring that person back to life and give them a second chance," she said.

Amazon rolled out the new Alexa feature ahead of the holidays last year to make it even easier for customers to thank drivers delivering their orders.

When customers said "Alexa, thank my driver," the Amazon driver who delivered your most recent package would get a notification about your appreciation, according to an announcement from Amazon.