x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Uplifted

Arlington students get help from Amazon for back-to-school shopping

The event was meant to help students in need get an extra boost ahead of the new school year

More Videos

ARLINGTON, Va. — Students across the DMV are getting back to class. For some families, figuring out how you're going to pay for new school supplies or that first-day new outfit for your kids can be stressful.

That's why Amazon hosted a special shopping trip for some students in Arlington. Amazon and the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing teamed up to provide the free shopping experience. The event was meant to help give students in need an extra boost heading into the school year.

Students picked out new clothes, supplies and other essential items. Amazon says it plans to support more than 300 students this school year. 

We want to share things that uplift you! If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED: Virginia principal to compete in Mrs. America pageant

RELATED: Mystics, MedStar Health team up to address DC maternal health | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Elementary school in Virginia raises money for diapers | Get Uplifted

RELATED: Elementary school in Virginia raises money for diapers | Get Uplifted

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out