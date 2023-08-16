Arlington students get help from Amazon for back-to-school shopping

The event was meant to help students in need get an extra boost ahead of the new school year

ARLINGTON, Va. — Students across the DMV are getting back to class. For some families, figuring out how you're going to pay for new school supplies or that first-day new outfit for your kids can be stressful.

That's why Amazon hosted a special shopping trip for some students in Arlington. Amazon and the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing teamed up to provide the free shopping experience. The event was meant to help give students in need an extra boost heading into the school year.

Students picked out new clothes, supplies and other essential items. Amazon says it plans to support more than 300 students this school year.