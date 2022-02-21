Alex Ovechkin's son faceplants after scoring a goal in adorable video | Get Uplifted

Little Sergei looks ready to follow in his father's footsteps.

WASHINGTON — We have been fortunate to witness one of the greatest goal scorers ever to play in the NHL for our home team, the Washington Capitals. When his career is over, there's a good chance Alex Ovechkin will have scored more goals than anybody in the history of the league.

When it comes to his son, Sergei, the apple might not have fallen far from the tree.

Ovechkin's wife, Anastasia, posted a video of Sergei, aka Ovi Jr., on the ice last week on Instagram. He's rocking a mini Team Russia jersey and looking all kinds of adorable.

At 3 years old, Sergei has got skills. The video shows him putting the puck in the net. But the best part about the video may be Sergei's faceplant celebration afterward.

