This 83-year-old grandma has a black belt in karate | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — It's time to get uplifted, and we're kicking and chopping our way to positivity, and talking about karate.

Meet 83-year-old Carole Taylor May. She uses a cane, but it's not for walking, it's for kicking butt!

Fifteen years ago, she started taking karate classes as a way to spend time with her then 11-year-old granddaughter. She said it's just one of many hobbies she's taken up in her later years.

"They say that after you are 60 years old you ought to try things that you've never tried before so that those pathways in your brain stay active," May said.

Get this: Carole just earned her fifth degree black belt, and action star Chuck Norris showed up to present it to her!

Carole said she hopes her quest to always keep going inspires people on and off the mat.

