13-year-old with Autism uses art to cope with the pandemic

Next month is Autism Awareness Month, and Friday, April 2, is World Autism Awareness Day.

Now, we know coping during the pandemic has been challenging for most of us, but it's been harder for some.

Like 13-year-old Amari Taylor.

Amari has Autism, and being away from school and his friends has been really hard on him.

But he found a new passion in painting. Creating his art and posting it on Instagram has made him extremely happy...

Amari's mom tells us that teachers and specialists have reached out sending well wishes and expressing their love of Amari's work, and his strides in development..

He's even turned his hobby into a business!

Amari has a studio showcasing about 70 pieces of artwork...

The studio is set up for customers to stop by and shop by appointment...

Artwork by amari has been shipped as far as California!

