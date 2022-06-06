x
104-year-old woman's wish to hold a penguin comes true | Get Uplifted

Bertha Komor shows us all it's never too late to cross an item off your bucket list.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — You're never too old, and it's never too late to cross an item off your bucket list. That's the lesson Ms. Bertha Komor is teaching us all. 

Komor is 104 years old, and she's always wanted to hold a penguin. Recently, that wish came true, thanks to her caregivers and Twilight Wish Connecticut. She traveled to the Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut for her long-awaited meeting. Her friends, daughter and granddaughter were all in attendance for the big day.

When asked if holding the penguin was everything she thought it would be, she said she didn't expect it to be so wonderful. 

She also shared what her favorite part of the experience was.

"Just petting the penguin and seeing him close up," Komor said. 

She was asked what her secret to a long life and happy marriage was. She says she hasn't figured that out yet. 

