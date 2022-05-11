Maryland woman celebrates 100 years of life with parade, award from Gov. Hogan

Jessie R. DeFlorimonte is celebrating the milestone birthday with a drive-by parade and a citation issued by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

What do you have planned when you turn 100? Well, one Prince George's County woman is throwing herself a party!

Jessie R. DeFlorimonte and her family are celebrating a century of living life by hosting a drive-by-parade on her birthday, May 26, as well as receiving a special gift from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The momentous occasion runs from 11:00 a.m. to noon at 6200 Hope Drive in Temple Hills.

"The people of Maryland join together in expressing our great respect and sincere best wishes for a rewarding and memorable celebration," Hogan wrote in a press release.

DeFlorimonte was born in Guyana, South America, and migrated to the United States about 40 years ago. She currently is a proud Prince George's County resident. Prior to the pandemic, DeFlorimonte served as a member of the Altar Guild.



A renowned seamstress, Deflorimonte, created multiple altar linens that were adorned at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church for decades. For over 40 years, she loved to sew extravagant garb - including wedding gowns - and design clothing for the special people in her life and the fashionistas of her community.

Not only can Deflorimonte design and sew, but she performs poetry.

At the ripe age of 100, Deflorimonte is constantly showing off her dance moves and is recognized for "being the center of attraction on the dance floor."