This 100-year-old World War II veteran is still helping his neighbors | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — Frank Smith is showing us all that you're never too old to help out in the community. The World War II veteran turned 100 years old earlier this month, but he's still helping his neighbors.

After World War II, Frank worked as a farmer and then as a prison chaplain. After he retired, he was looking for a way to continue serving his neighbors. For the last five years, Frank has volunteered with a senior center five days a week. He delivers as many as two dozen meals a day to members of his community.

But Frank isn't just filling bellies, he's feeding the soul with his kindness and his hugs.

"A hug is good medicine. It makes people know that somebody cares, and that's what I do," Frank said.

