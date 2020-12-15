DC woman gives back by turning driveway into toy donation drive-thru

The toy drive event benefitted Toys for Tots and the Children's National Hospital

WASHINGTON — D.C. Business Leader and Impact Philanthropist Adrienne Arsht is on a mission to help children have a happy holiday, despite the harsh winter in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Arsht transformed the driveway of her Northwest home into a drive-thru toy drop-off site, poised for spreading holiday cheer.

The United States Marines were also onsite to help facilitate the drop-off amidst live holiday music by members of the American Pops Orchestra.

People from all over the country shipped the new toys to Arsht in hopes of helping make a child happy.

"I've had people send things from California, from Arizona," Arsht said. “It's time that we made sure that [children] are valued and loved and that this too shall pass."

The toy drive event benefitted Toys for Tots and the Children's National Hospital, where donations are given to “patients and family members during their hospital visit to provide comfort, offer distractions and to normalize the hospital setting during the holidays.”

Did you know: Toys for Tots began in 1947 when Maj Bill Hendricks and a group of Marine Reservists in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys to needy children. The idea came from Bill’s wife, Mrs. Diane Hendricks. — Toys for Tots - Washington, D.C. (@ToysforTots_DC) October 12, 2018

Anyone can donate to the Children's National Hospital by mailing gifts, along with a donation form as well as donating money.

Donators are encouraged to also take note of items that cannot be donated, including items that contain any personal information, breakable items, items that are gift-wrapped, cards, notes or letters, as well as used or opened items, among others.