Woman creates prayer jar for Southeast DC neighborhood

Robyn Ball will accept prayer requests as part of a 21-day prayer routine.

WASHINGTON — The news cycle has been heavy for some these last few months; from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to the racial divide throughout the nation. One D.C. woman believes prayers will be the catalyst to change, but she knows some people may find it hard to pray in tough times.

Coming from either side, it might be hard to see, but tucked away on the porch of a Southeast D.C. home is a community prayer jar.

“I am a woman of faith.” Robyn Ball said.

Ball has lived in this neighborhood for 18 years. The Anacostia native says the idea was planted during her evening walk.

“I was out walking one day a couple of steps later, the Lord just put in my heart and said, ‘you need to do a prayer job for your community.’”

She set a jar outside and put the word out on their neighborhood next door page. The physical messages have been slow to come, but the virtual request is arriving daily.

#GetUpDC! This morning we’re speaking with one DC woman who wants to pray, for you! We hear why she put this prayer jar on her porch. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/qbyg9igbMF — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) July 14, 2020

“Due to COVID-19 and your security, I would take your prayer requests on a private message. So that's when I started getting all these private messages.” Ball added.

Ball says she’ll keep the jar out until July 21, 2020, as a part of her 21-day prayer routine.

“If my praying would give them some kind of hope, some kind of relief to whatever they're going through.”

She wants you to feel free to drop your prayers if you find yourself struggling to connect.

“When I pray, based on my faith based on my belief, there is a higher power that is looking over,” Ball said.