DC Police Academy cadets receive late fathers' badge numbers upon graduation

WASHINGTON — Two cadets who graduated Friday from the DC Police Academy will take the badge numbers of their late fathers who also served in the force.

Both lifelong residents of the District, graduate Gregory McCourt’s father died while working on the force in 2011 and graduate Jemel Thomas’ father died after retirement in 2016.

“Having a parent who works for law enforcement, as a doctor, EMS or anything like that, it can be hard sometimes when it comes to holidays, birthdays, the big soccer games . . . they have to work,” McCourt said. “But he always somehow made sure he was a part of everything I did. That meant a lot. He was really good at his job.”

Thomas said his choice to work in the force was also inspired by his own father.

“Every young boy wants to be like their dad," Thomas said. "That was me.”

McCourt said the idea was in the back of his mind, but he didn't think the academy would actually give them their fathers’ badge numbers — especially since they were even given other badge numbers before the big day. The pair were then surprised with the presentation of their dads' numbers at the last minute.

“Everything stopped in that moment,” McCourt said. “I really don't know how to describe it. It was just awesome and it really brings a lot of personal connection to being an officer, because that's the badge I'm going to be representing every time I interact with somebody in the community.”

"If he was living right now, I know he'd be standing here with chills, just so proud," Thomas said of his father. "I'll be wearing this badge with honor all the time, working to be a leader and showing that I can do it."

Thomas is headed to work in the 7th District in the Southeast.

“I’m hoping to do a lot of community work and show people it’s not just about the violence,” he said. “A lot of kids in this area grow up and see violence and think that’s okay to do, so I’m just here to change that. I want to make a difference in my city, period. Wherever I am.”

McCourt said he’s thought of being a police officer since he was a little boy and finally made the decision after graduating high school.