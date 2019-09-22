MACON, Ga. — A Macon couple is celebrating 60 years of marriage by tying the knot all over again.

Milton and Bernice Napier first said 'I do' back in 1959 when she was 17 and he was 19.

"I just love being married and being with my husband," Bernice said.

Milton agrees.

"I've been in love with her ever since the eighth or ninth grade," he said.

Together they have three children, nine grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren.

Their first wedding was on her parent's front porch. Six decades later, the couple is renewing their vows.

"I didn't ever march down the aisle, so I wanted to come down the church aisle this time," she said.

Bernice said it feels like she's marrying Milton for the first time.

"He said, 'We already married.' I said, 'I know, but this is something I never had,'" she said, laughing.

They fell in love in grammar school, and Bernice said the first thing she noticed about Milton was his confident walk and his shiny shoes.

Once she found out how sweet he was, she said she knew he was the one for her. 60 years later, she said she was still right about that.

They got married when they found out she was pregnant. He said they've had their ups and downs like any other couple, but nothing could break them apart.

"If you pray together, you stay together, and we pray together every night," Milton said.

He said there is no secret to a long and happy marriage, but he does have some advice.

"It's kind of like driving a car, you know, you're driving a car, you gotta keep your eyes on the road," he said.

Bernice said, for her, God is the most important thing in a relationship.

"If you stay in church, and keep God in your life, you'll make it," she said.

Even after 60 years, Bernice said Milton still makes her feel young.

"We're still happy and love each other, and I just feel like I'm 49. I thank God for him," she said.

