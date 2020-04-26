MANASSAS, Va. — The global pandemic we are all currently weathering has brought out the best in many of us, with acts of neighborly love surfacing daily. From socially distanced birthday parades to nightly cheers for first responders stretching across the city, coronavirus is bringing out a thoughtful side in all of us.

On Saturday, a church in Manassas and a gas station teamed up to give away 2,000 free gallons of gas. Parishioners from the "Light of Life Church" bought the first 1,000 gallons through tithes and offerings, and the owner of the Sunoco station on Centreville Road matched the donation.

The church began setting up at 9 a.m. and had a line of customers all morning. Volunteers from the church men's group pumped the gas in order to maintain proper social distancing.

When Megamart stores in Maryland and Virginia gave out free groceries, lines stretched for hundreds of yards, not only bringing up social distancing concerns during the spread of coronavirus, but also showing the need for food during the economic downturn.

According to the Capital Area Food Bank, the amount of people coming in for food at their nonprofit partners has soared 30%-400% during the spread of the virus. Calls to its Hunger Lifeline, which people can call to receive free food, have tripled over the last few weeks.

