ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County policer officers helped make a boy’s wish come true.

Auggie Powers has Leukemia and he wanted to be a police officer for a day.

St. Louis County officers invited Auggie to spend the day with them. He got to check out the helicopter, meet the Tact Unit and K-9 Onyx.

The department shared photos of Auggie and his family hanging out with officers.

Papa John’s provided pizza for Auggie and the crew.

