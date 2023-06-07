Area nonprofits come together to address children's food insecurity

WASHINGTON — The summer months can be especially hard on food insecure families in the D.C. Metro area. Schools being out often means that lunch, a primary meal, won’t be available for children.
In response to this need Medium Rare Restaurateur Mark Bucher’s community service program Feed The Fridge, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, will begin providing lunches to four of their locations in D.C., Virginia and potentially Maryland.
The lunches will be pre-made, nutritious, and you can bet, delicious.
The program initiated with a $10,000 donation by Wellpoint; the managed care plan for Medicaid insurance in Maryland won’t end food insecurity in the DMV, but it’s a step towards it, and should be applauded.
And if you would like to help Feed the Fridge accepts donations, 100% of which goes towards, feeding the fridges.
We want to share things that uplift you! If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.