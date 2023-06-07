x
Area nonprofits come together to address children's food insecurity

Feed The Fridge and The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington are joining forces to provide summer lunches to area school children.

WASHINGTON — The summer months can be especially hard on food insecure families in the D.C. Metro area. Schools being out often means that lunch, a primary meal, won’t be available for children.

In response to this need Medium Rare Restaurateur Mark Bucher’s community service program Feed The Fridge, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, will begin providing lunches to four of their locations in D.C., Virginia and potentially Maryland.

The lunches will be pre-made, nutritious, and you can bet, delicious.

The program initiated with a $10,000 donation by Wellpoint; the managed care plan for Medicaid insurance in Maryland won’t end food insecurity in the DMV, but it’s a step towards it, and should be applauded.

And if you would like to help Feed the Fridge accepts donations, 100% of which goes towards, feeding the fridges.

